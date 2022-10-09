Gangster's house demolished in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
Authorities in Haryana's Jhajjar district bulldozed gangster Anil Ganja's house that was allegedly built over panchayati land, police said on Sunday.
Ganja is currently lodged in Dhulina jail in Jhajjar, they said, adding he is facing around 10 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion etc in Haryana and Delhi.
Following the orders of the district administration, Ganja's house, located at Nuna Majra village in the Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar, was demolished, a police official said.
The house was built over panchayati land, he added.
