Woman molested by car-borne men in Jaipur

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested here by three men who also tried to force her into their car, police said on Sunday.

The woman was injured in the incident, which occurred in the Kanota area on Saturday night, as she fell on the road while resisting the accused, they said.

Four to five people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, the police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kanota) Megh Chand Meena said a postgraduate student living in the Social Welfare Department hostel was returning there when three car-borne men stopped her and molested her.

They tried to force her into their car but she resisted and fell on the road. She sustained minor injuries, the ACP said.

Meena said the woman was taken to the hospital where she was administered first-aid before being sent back to the hostel.

Later, other students of the hostel blocked the Jaipur-Agra highway to protest against the incident. They lifted the blockade after police officials pacified them, he said.

A case has been registered against three people in the matter. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned to identify the accused, the ACP said.

Four-five suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)