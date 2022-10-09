Left Menu

Woman molested by car-borne men in Jaipur

Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned to identify the accused, the ACP said.Four-five suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-10-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 19:00 IST
Woman molested by car-borne men in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested here by three men who also tried to force her into their car, police said on Sunday.

The woman was injured in the incident, which occurred in the Kanota area on Saturday night, as she fell on the road while resisting the accused, they said.

Four to five people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, the police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kanota) Megh Chand Meena said a postgraduate student living in the Social Welfare Department hostel was returning there when three car-borne men stopped her and molested her.

They tried to force her into their car but she resisted and fell on the road. She sustained minor injuries, the ACP said.

Meena said the woman was taken to the hospital where she was administered first-aid before being sent back to the hostel.

Later, other students of the hostel blocked the Jaipur-Agra highway to protest against the incident. They lifted the blockade after police officials pacified them, he said.

A case has been registered against three people in the matter. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned to identify the accused, the ACP said.

Four-five suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022