Chhattisgarh: Two held for attempting to sell tiger skin in Kanker district

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 09-10-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 19:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to sell tiger skin in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle at Puriara bridge on Kanker-Dudhawa road on Saturday evening and recovered the tiger's skin, Kanker additional superintendent of police (ASP) Avinash Thakur said.

The police arrested Narottam Nishad (28), a resident of Dudhawa area, and Madan Lal Markam (35), a native of Sihawa in neighbouring Dhamtari district, he said.

The authorities had received information that some persons were travelling from Dudhawa to Kanker looking for customers to sell the tiger skin, the official said.

The estimated value of the seized tiger skin in the international market is around Rs 50 lakh, he said.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that some more people were involved in smuggling the skin and they will be apprehended soon, the ASP said.

The police are yet to ascertain from where the tiger skin was sourced. But forest officials have said that it might have been sourced from Udanti-Sitanadi tiger reserve (Gariaband) or Indravati tiger reserve (Bijapur) in the state, he added.

