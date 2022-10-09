Left Menu

Two LeT militant associates detained under PSA in J-K's Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-10-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 19:53 IST
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant associates, tasked to revive militancy, have been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

“Two terrorist associates of #LeT namely Ishafq Majeed Dar R/o SK Bala & Waseem Ah. Malik R/o Rampora Bpr were detained under #PSA in Bandipora (sic),” Bandipora police wrote on Twitter.

The police said both of them were in touch with their handlers in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and were tasked to revive militancy in Bandipora.

