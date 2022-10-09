Teen booked for raping paternal aunt in Jharkhand

A 17-year-old boy has been booked on Sunday for allegedly raping his paternal aunt for the past six months in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The teenager has been extorting money from the woman on the basis of the videos of his heinous act at her village since April, a police officer said.

The victim's husband was out of the village to earn livelihood and the accused took advantage of the situation.

The victim, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, told police that she had been to her parents’ place last month. The suspect reached there too and committed the heinous crime again.

Women Police Station inspector Firdos Naaz said a search was on to nab the suspect.

''We have registered the case on the basis of a written complaint of the victim,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)