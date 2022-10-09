Chhattisgarh: Clash breaks out between two groups over 'prayer healing' meet, 23 booked

A clash broke out between members of two communities over alleged religious conversion through a prayer meet in a village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a police official said on Sunday.

Two cases were registered against 23 persons, including women, after both groups complained against each other, he said.

''The clash broke out in Devpur village under Arjuni police station limits after some villagers raised an objection over a 'changai sabha' (healing meeting) being held by some locals of the Christian community,'' the official said.

''The two groups assaulted each other, leading to minor injuries to some. Police arrived at the site soon after and brought the situation under control. Both groups then reached the police station and filed cross-complaints,'' he added.

Based on the complaint of one Pekhan Ram Nishad of Devpur, an FIR was lodged against 13 members of the Christian community, while 10 persons were booked on the complaint of one Rajendra Kumar Nishad.

No arrest has been made so far and probe into the incident was underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)