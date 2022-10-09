Scoreboard: 2nd ODI; IND vs SA

India Innings: Shikhar Dhawan b Parnell 13 Shubman Gill c and b Rabada 28 Ishan Kishan c R Hendricks b Fortuin 93 Shreyas Iyer not out 113 Sanju Samson not out 30 Extras: (W-3, NB-2) 5 Total: (3 wkts, 45.5 Overs) 282 Fall of Wickets: 28-1, 48-2, 209-3.

Bowler: Bjorn Fortuin 9-1-52-1, Wayne Parnell 8-0-44-1, Kagiso Rabada 10-1-59-1, Anrich Nortje 8.5-0-60-0, Keshav Maharaj 7-0-45-0, Aiden Markram 3-0-22-0.

