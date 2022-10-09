Left Menu

Faridabad sewer deaths: Owner, supervisor of Delhi firm arrested

The Faridabad police arrested the owner and a supervisor of a Delhi-based private company after four sanitation workers engaged by it died while cleaning the underground sewer of a private hospital here, an officer said.According to the police, the arrested were identified as Munesh, the owner of Santushti Allied Services, and Satish, a supervisor of the company.The duo, residents of Delhis Ambedkar Nagar, were arrested Saturday night and produced before a duty magistrate who on Sunday remanded them in three-day police custody.We have nabbed the duo from Delhi last night.

Faridabad sewer deaths: Owner, supervisor of Delhi firm arrested
The Faridabad police arrested the owner and a supervisor of a Delhi-based private company after four sanitation workers engaged by it died while cleaning the underground sewer of a private hospital here, an officer said.

According to the police, the arrested were identified as Munesh, the owner of Santushti Allied Services, and Satish, a supervisor of the company.

The duo, residents of Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar, were arrested Saturday night and produced before a duty magistrate who on Sunday remanded them in three-day police custody.

''We have nabbed the duo from Delhi last night. We are questioning them. The probe is on and other accused will be nabbed soon,'' said Mohinder Verma, ACP Central, Faridabad.

Four sanitation workers died of suffocation after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning the underground sewer of the QRG Hospital on October 5. The deceased were identified as Rohit, his brother Ravi, Vishal and Ravi Goldar, all residents of Sanjay Camp in Delhi's Dakshinpuri.

An FIR in this connection was registered at Sector 17 police station.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad police, said investigation revealed that the four workers used to visit QRG Hospital every month for sewer cleaning. All four had been working with the agency for the last five years.

