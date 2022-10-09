Left Menu

Maha: Man, toddler daughter die in car-truck collision in Latur

A 53-year-old man and his toddler daughter died after their car collided with a truck in Maharashtras Latur district at around 630am on Sunday, a police official said.The incident took place at Wagholi Pati on Latur-Bidar highway in Ausa tehsil and the deceased are residents of Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana, he said.Six members of the Dubali family were in the car and they were returning after offering prayers at Shirdi.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 09-10-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 21:52 IST
Maha: Man, toddler daughter die in car-truck collision in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

A 53-year-old man and his toddler daughter died after their car collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Latur district at around 6:30am on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Wagholi Pati on Latur-Bidar highway in Ausa tehsil and the deceased are residents of Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana, he said.

''Six members of the Dubali family were in the car and they were returning after offering prayers at Shirdi. Sanyakumar Dubli (53) and his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Tanavika died on the spot. Four members of the family in the 5-49 years age group are injured,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022