Maha: Man, toddler daughter die in car-truck collision in Latur
A 53-year-old man and his toddler daughter died after their car collided with a truck in Maharashtras Latur district at around 630am on Sunday, a police official said.The incident took place at Wagholi Pati on Latur-Bidar highway in Ausa tehsil and the deceased are residents of Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana, he said.Six members of the Dubali family were in the car and they were returning after offering prayers at Shirdi.
A 53-year-old man and his toddler daughter died after their car collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Latur district at around 6:30am on Sunday, a police official said.
The incident took place at Wagholi Pati on Latur-Bidar highway in Ausa tehsil and the deceased are residents of Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana, he said.
''Six members of the Dubali family were in the car and they were returning after offering prayers at Shirdi. Sanyakumar Dubli (53) and his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Tanavika died on the spot. Four members of the family in the 5-49 years age group are injured,'' he said.
