Lebanon says it get final draft of maritime border demarcation proposal within hours

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-10-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 22:08 IST
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Sunday that he will be sent a final draft of a proposal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime border with long-time foe Israel within hours.
U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein has drawn up the final text.
In a statement, the Lebanese presidency said Beirut will study the final text and take "the suitable decision".
