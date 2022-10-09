Left Menu

Lebanon says it will get final draft of maritime border demarcation proposal within hours

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 22:10 IST
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Sunday that he will be sent a final draft of a proposal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime border with long-time foe Israel within hours.

U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein has drawn up the final text. In a statement, the Lebanese presidency said Beirut will study the final text and take "the suitable decision".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

