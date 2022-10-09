Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in downtown Tampa bar shooting
Two groups that had been arguing inside the club continued their confrontation outside when one person began shooting.One man was killed and six people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Theres no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar, said Tampa police Chief Mary OConnor.
- Country:
- Philippines
An early Sunday shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, Florida has left one person dead and six wounded, police said.
The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that the shooting occurred about 3 am Sunday outside the LIT Cigar & Martini lounge. Two groups that had been arguing inside the club continued their confrontation outside when one person began shooting.
One man was killed and six people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon and police have not released identities of those involved.
“This is senseless violence. There's no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar,” said Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor. “We are working diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- The Tampa Police Department
- Mary O'Connor
- Tampa
- LIT Cigar & Martini
ALSO READ
Florida officials urge residents to prepare for coming storm Ian
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed as storm expected in Florida
Science News Roundup: NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed as storm expected in Florida; Saudi mission on SpaceX capsule to include first female Arab astronaut
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens