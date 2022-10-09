Gangster Deepak Tinu's 'girlfriend' held from Mumbai

Days after gangster Deepak Tinu escaped from police custody in Punjab's Mansa, his alleged girlfriend was nabbed by a team of Punjab Police from Mumbai airport.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) nabbed Tinu's woman accomplice who was trying to head to the Maldives.

She was with Tinu when he escaped from police custody.

The DGP further said efforts were on to nab Tinu.

''Major breakthrough in Deepak Tinu custody escape, #AGTF @PunjabPoliceInd arrested woman accomplice of Tinu from #MumbaiAirport in an intelligence-based ops. She was with criminal when he escaped & was on way to #Maldives when nabbed. Further #investigations to nab Tinu underway,” Yadav tweeted Sunday evening.

Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa police last week.

Pritpal Singh, who was the CIA Incharge Mansa, had allegedly taken Tinu in his vehicle to his official residence to facilitate a meeting with the gangster's alleged girlfriend.

Later, the gangster along with his girlfriend escaped.

The Punjab Police has dismissed from service and apprehended Pritpal Singh and an FIR was registered against him for dereliction in duty.

Police had also constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Patiala Range M S Chhina will lead the SIT and its members are Assistant IG Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Opinderjit Singh, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora and DSP of AGTF Bikramjeet Singh Brar.

