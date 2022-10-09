Pakistan rejects MEA spokesperson's remarks regarding FM Bilawal's joint press conference with German counterpart

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Sunday rejected the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson's remarks regarding Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s joint press conference with his German counterpart in Berlin, describing his comments as ''unwarranted'' and ''gratuitous.'' At the press conference in Berlin on Friday, Bilawal said peace inside South Asia would not be possible without the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and taking into consideration the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she believed that every country in the world has a role and responsibility for solving conflicts and for ensuring that ''we are living in a peaceful world''.

India on Saturday took strong note of comments by foreign ministers of Germany and Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir and said all conscientious members of the global community have a responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature.

Without directly naming Pakistan, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of a terrorist campaign for decades and it continues till now.

''All serious and conscientious members of the global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature,'' Bagchi said.

''When states do not recognise such dangers, either because of self-interest or indifference, they undermine the cause of peace, not promote it. They also do grave injustice to the victims of terrorism,'' Bagchi added.

On Sunday, Pakistan's Foreign Office in a statement said that while the ''views expressed by the foreign ministers elucidated the growing urgency and concern in the international community on the Kashmir dispute, the MEA’s gratuitous remarks have exposed the desperation of a country that finds itself increasingly isolated on the issue'' of Kashmir.

FO said Pakistan's achievements and contribution to the cause of counterterrorism are globally acknowledged.

It asked India to address the international community's concerns on Kashmir. It also accused India of politicizing the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and trying to misuse its membership of the Paris-based body to target Pakistan.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list by FATF in June 2018 for deficiencies in its system to curb money laundering and terror financing. Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on an Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship dipped further after India’s war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019.

