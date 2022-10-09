Left Menu

Retired police inspector accused of raping tenant after threatening to kill her daughter in Ludhiana

A retired police inspector allegedly raped a woman after threatening to kill her daughter with a pistol in Punjabs Ludhiana, police said on Sunday.In a complaint lodged with the police, the woman said she lives in a rented room with her husband and a daughter in Mundian Khurd colony here.On Saturday afternoon, her landlord, Gurdeep Singh Bajwa, a retired police inspector, entered her room and took out a pistol and pointed at the head of her daughter sleeping on the bed, the woman alleged in her complaint.He allegedly raped the woman after threatening to kill her daughter.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 09-10-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 22:47 IST
Retired police inspector accused of raping tenant after threatening to kill her daughter in Ludhiana
  • Country:
  • India

A retired police inspector allegedly raped a woman after threatening to kill her daughter with a pistol in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Sunday.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the woman said she lives in a rented room with her husband and a daughter in Mundian Khurd colony here.

On Saturday afternoon, her landlord, Gurdeep Singh Bajwa, a retired police inspector, entered her room and took out a pistol and pointed at the head of her daughter sleeping on the bed, the woman alleged in her complaint.

He allegedly raped the woman after threatening to kill her daughter. When the woman's husband reached there, the accused ran away. Station House Officer Vikram Singh said a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC, including that pertaining to rape.

The accused is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022