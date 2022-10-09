Left Menu

Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin's nuclear threats 'irresponsible' in phonecall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin's latest nuclear threats were "irresponsible" and its partial mobilization "a serious mistake", according to a German government statement. On the topic of the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, the two leaders agreed the sabotage of critical infrastructure would be dealt with decisively, it said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin's latest nuclear threats were "irresponsible" and its partial mobilization "a serious mistake", according to a German government statement. The nearly one-hour telephone call was focused on preparations for the upcoming Group of Seven and Group of 20 meetings that will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the consequences, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed never to accept Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory, calling it a further escalation, the statement said. They agreed Russia's partial mobilization showed the "bitter price" Russians were having to pay for the miscalculations of President Vladimir Putin.

"They criticized the latest nuclear threats of Moscow as irresponsible and agreed such a step would have exceptionally serious consequences for Russia," the statement said. On the topic of the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, the two leaders agreed the sabotage of critical infrastructure would be dealt with decisively, it said.

