Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack 'a terrorist act'

PTI | Zaporizhzhia | Updated: 09-10-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 23:42 IST
Russian news reports say President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services.

''There's no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure,” Putin said in a video of a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

Bastrykin said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism.

