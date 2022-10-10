Left Menu

Two shot outside New York Congressman Lee Zeldin's home

Two people were shot on Sunday outside the home of New York congressman and Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who has made addressing crime and violence a key point of his campaign, he said in a statement. Zeldin said only his two daughters were at home at the time of the shooting.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 05:29 IST
Two shot outside New York Congressman Lee Zeldin's home

Two people were shot on Sunday outside the home of New York congressman and Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who has made addressing crime and violence a key point of his campaign, he said in a statement. The shooting appeared to have no connection to the Zeldin family, CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported, citing police and officials familiar with the ongoing probe.

Zeldin said he did not know the identities of the two individuals who were shot, but said they had been laying down under his front porch and the bushes in front of it. Zeldin said only his two daughters were at home at the time of the shooting. Further details of the shooting and its motives were not clear.

"My daughters are shaken, but ok. Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door," Zeldin said in his statement. Suffolk County Police said the two people injured in the incident were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, against whom Zeldin is running, said she had been briefed on the shooting. Zeldin was attacked at a July campaign event by a New York man who now faces federal charges of assaulting a member of Congress using a deadly weapon. There was no indication that the Sunday shooting was linked to the July attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022