VHP demands Rs 1 cr compensation to kin of youth stabbed in Delhi; threatens to launch 'big movement'

The Vishva Hindu Parishad in a protest meet here demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of a 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death by a group of men recently in northeast Delhi. According to a statement released by VHP's Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna on Sunday, the RSS-affiliate submitted a six-point memorandum to LG VK Saxena, demanding security and a job for a member of the victim's family.

The VHP also threatened to launch ''a big movement'' if its demands were not met.

According to the police, Manish was stabbed to death by a group of men in full public view in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area on October 1.

The police arrested three people the next day and said Manish was killed following an old rivalry with the accused that arose out of a past criminal case.

A year ago, Manish had got an FIR registered against them and two of them were arrested and sent to jail, a senior police officer had said.

In a tweet on October 2, the Delhi Police also said the matter was not communal and had appealed to the public to not give credence to rumours, noting that some people were spreading ''misleading facts'' on social media.

''Family of late Manish should be immediately given a compensation of Rs 1 crore and arrangements should be made to provide a job to any one member of his family,'' the VHP demanded in its memorandum to the LG.

It also demanded that Manish's family members be provided security.

''The Hindu Mahasabha (protest meet) was organised at the Ramleela ground in Janta Flats GTB Nagar in protest against murder of Manish on October 1,'' the Delhi VHP said in its statement.

Addressing the protest meet Sunday, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain condemned Manish's killing and raised the issue of safety and security of Sundernagari residents. He also targeted the Delhi Police and accused it of not taking adequate action to restore law and order situation in the area.

On October 2, the Delhi Police had said in a tweet, ''The matter is not communal. Peace has been maintained in the area. Some people are spreading misleading facts on social media regarding the matter. Action can be taken by Delhi Police against such people.'' PTI PK TDS VN VN

