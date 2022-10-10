Mulayam Singh dies at 82
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 09:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday in Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment. ''Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav,'' the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.
Mulayam, 82, was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Medanta
- Gurugram
- Mulayam Singh
- Samajwadi Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gurugram: Servant kills man after brawl
Group of men attack 3 security guards in Gurugram
4 booked for assaulting cafe staff, creating ruckus in Gurugram
DLF targets Rs 1,800 cr sales revenue from new luxury project in Gurugram
Gurugram: Fake call centre duping foreigners on pretext of providing grants busted, 9 held