Mulayam Singh dies at 82

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday in Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment. ''Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav,'' the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Mulayam, 82, was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

