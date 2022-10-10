Kyiv rocked by several blasts - mayor
Several explosions hit the centre of Kyiv on Monday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, with a Reuters witness reporting a cloud of black smoke rising from buildings.
"Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later."
