Kyiv rocked by several blasts - mayor

Several explosions hit the centre of Kyiv on Monday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, with a Reuters witness reporting a cloud of black smoke rising from buildings.

"Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later."

