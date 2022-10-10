Mulayam to be cremated on Tuesday in Saifai
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, party has said. Mulayam, 82, died on Monday in a private hospital in Gurugram at 8.16 am after a prolonged illness. The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, party has said. Mulayam, 82, died on Monday in a private hospital in Gurugram at 8.16 am after a prolonged illness. ''The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai. On Oct 11, he will be cremated at around 3 pm,'' Samajwadi Party said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saifai
- Mulayam
- Etawah
- Gurugram
- Mulayam Singh
- Samajwadi Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Worried about Mulayam's health: Stalin
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU
Telangana CM takes note of Mulayam Singh's health status after latter shifted to CCU
Mulayam Singh Yadav in critical care unit: Medanta Hospital