Dead and wounded in Kyiv blasts - Suspilne broadcaster cites emergency services
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 11:39 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Several explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday, causing deaths and injuries, a spokesperson for the State Emergency Services told the Suspilne public broadcaster.
"The details are being confirmed," the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement