Germany: 952,000 people arrived from Ukraine in Feb-Aug period

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-10-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 11:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Some 952,000 people arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the February-August period of this year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Most arrived in March (431,000) and April (198,000) -- the first two months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the office added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

