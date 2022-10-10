Germany: 952,000 people arrived from Ukraine in Feb-Aug period
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-10-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 11:39 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Some 952,000 people arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the February-August period of this year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Most arrived in March (431,000) and April (198,000) -- the first two months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the office added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement