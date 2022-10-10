Shop owner shot dead by two bike-borne men in Delhi’s Bindapur

A 32-year-old garment shop owner was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne men in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said, adding the deceased was identified as Mohit Arora, a resident of Uttam Nagar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said information regarding the firing was received at Bindapur police station at around 12:30 am. He said the injured was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors The DCP said Arora was returning home from his saree shop along with his brother on a scooter when they were intercepted by two bike-borne men. One of them shot Arora and then the miscreants fled from the spot.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections under the Arms Act at Bndapur police station, he said.

According to Arora's brother, they were not robbed during the incident, he said.

The footage of CCTV cameras in and around the spot is being scanned to identify the miscreants and the police are probing the case from all angles, the DCP said.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, he said.

