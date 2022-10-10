Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia trying to "wipe us off the face of the earth"

Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app. "The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded." (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly and by Kyiv Newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 12:25 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there were dead and wounded in blasts that rocked cities across Ukraine on Monday and accused Russia of trying to wipe his country "off the face of the earth."

"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth...destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

