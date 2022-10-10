Loud blast heard in Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine border -witness
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 12:33 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A loud explosion was heard on Monday morning in Russia's Belgorod region, close to the border with Ukraine, a witness told a Reuters journalist.
The witness reported a loud bang and windows shaking. The cause of the blast was unclear.
