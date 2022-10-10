Ukraine presidential aide: 'Russian question must be solved by force'
A senior aide to the Ukrainian president said Russian rocket strikes on cities across Ukraine on Monday were a signal to the civilised world that "the Russia question" must be solved with force.
"Cowards fighting playgrounds, children and people," Andriy Yermak, the head of the president's office, wrote shortly before further blasts rocked the capital following missile strikes earlier on Monday. "This is another signal to the civilised world that the Russian question must be solved by force."
