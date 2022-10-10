Hindustan Zinc Kicks off #GiveYourselfAChance Campaign

On World Mental Health Day, the company strives to 'Making Mental Health & Well-Being a Global Priority' Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in zinc-lead-silver business has taken a plunge to raise awareness about mental well-being in order to ensure not only their success at work but in other quarters of life as well. The company also understands eradicating the stigma surrounding mental health is crucial to such efforts and its initiative #GiveYourselfAChance strives to precisely do that. Hindustan Zinc's campaign launched on World Mental Health Day 2022, endeavors to drive forth a relevant message: no matter what the situation may be, help is always available. The company's campaign aligns with World Health Organization's theme 'Making Mental Health & Well-Being a Global Priority'.

Every year World Mental Health Day is celebrated on 10th October to raise awareness about mental health across the globe. Hindustan Zinc's campaign #GiveYourselfAChance emphasizes this through a film that revolves around the issues that affect the mental well-being of a person. The film explores different ways through which a person can unwind and give themselves a chance. It can be simple things like sleeping, hanging out with friends and family, or visiting a professional expert. The company further has also set up several proactive initiatives across the organization to encourage employees to open upto trusted peers and discuss the impact of their routines on their daily lives with a professional & trusted counsellor in a confidential manner. The services can be availed in domain of stress management, wellness & beyond, peer support group and self-help resources with 24/7 access.

To know more about #GiveYourselfAChance watch the film- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5pwdRcSFRM About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producers of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into g wind energy by setting up wind and power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia- Pacific and globally 5th on Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, and a Bronze Medal winner at the SP Global Sustainability Awards. Being a people-first company, Hindustan Zinc believes in inculcating the values of Trust and Excellence to have a culture of high performance in its workforce. The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – a 'Great Place to Work 2021', 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business, and the People First HR Excellence Award.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and is currently reaching out to 700,000 people in 184 villages of Rajasthan, 5 in Uttarakhand, and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 78% of the growing Zinc market in India.

Learn more about Hindustan Zinc at - https://www.hzlindia.com/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more updates. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: #GiveYourselfAChance – Make mental health a priority

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)