UK trial lawyers vote to end strike action

Britain's Criminal Bar Association said on Monday that its members voted to accept the government's proposal on pay and suspend strike action, but noted that the criminal justice system "remains chronically underfunded".

The CBA, which is a body that represents the views of barristers in England and Wales, said 57.1% of votes were cast in favour of ending the walkout.

