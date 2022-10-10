Iran calls on foreign visitors to respect law as protests persist
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-10-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 13:33 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Foreign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic's laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday amid continued protests over a woman's death in police custody that Tehran has blamed on "foreign enemies".
Last month, Iran said it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in unrest over Mahsa Amini's death.
"Iran is a safe country...We expect foreigners who visit Iran for tourism and business purposes to respect our laws," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kaanani told a televised news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In Syrian north, women protest over death of Iran's Amini
Woman whose video of tying her unscarved hair back to join protest over Amini's death went viral shot dead: Reports
London protests over death of Mahsa Amini, Iran's violent suppression
Mass protests in Iran over death of Mahsa Amini may assume dimensions of social uprising
Iran security forces clash with protesters over Amini's death