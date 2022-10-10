Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia deliberately timed strikes to inflict maximum damage

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 13:50 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine on Monday to inflict the greatest possible losses among people and had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure.

"They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that showed him outside his presidential office.

"The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible."

