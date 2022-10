Ukraine says it has shot down at least 41 Russian missiles

Ukraine's top general said Ukrainian forces shot down at least 41 missiles that were fired at Ukraine by Russia on Monday morning.

"This morning, 75 missiles were launched. 41 of them were neutralised by our air defence," General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, wrote on Twitter.

