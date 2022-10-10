Loud blast heard in Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine border -witnesses

A loud explosion was heard on Monday morning in Russia's Belgorod region, close to the border with Ukraine, two witnesses told Reuters.

The witnesses reported a loud bang and windows shaking. Russia's RIA Novosti news agency cited local officials as saying the blast was caused by explosions of ammunition at a landfill site.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that in a separate incident, Ukrainian forces fired on border villages on Monday. Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

