Ukraine foreign minister cuts short Africa tour after Russian attacks on Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:12 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday he was cutting short a trip to Africa following Russian missiles strikes across his country.
"I am in constant contact with partners since early morning today to coordinate a resolute response to Russians attacks. I am also interrupting my Africa tour and heading back to Ukraine immediately," he wrote on Twitter.
