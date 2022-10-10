UK says Russia firing missiles into Ukraine civilian areas "unacceptable"
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:27 IST
Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly called Russia's firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine "unacceptable" on Monday.
"Russia's firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable," Cleverly said on Twitter.
"This is a demonstration of weakness by Putin, not strength."
