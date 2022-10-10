Ukraine's PM: Russian strikes damage 11 infrastructure facilities across country and in Kyiv

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said 11 infrastructure facilities in eight regions and in the capital of Kyiv were damaged in Russian strikes on Monday.

"As of 11 a.m. (0800 GMT), 11 important infrastructure facilities in eight regions and the city of Kyiv were damaged," Shmygal said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Now some areas are cut off. It is necessary to be prepared for temporary interruptions of light, water supply and communication."

