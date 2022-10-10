Left Menu

Rock falls on tent near Kedarnath during landslide, man killed

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 10-10-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:38 IST
A man was killed on Monday when a rock from a hillside during a landslide fell on the tent in which he was sleeping, authorities said.

The incident happened around 3 am in Junglechatti area along the trek to Kedarnath, district disaster management officer Nandan Singh said.

The man was killed on the spot. His friends sleeping with him had a narrow escape, Singh said.

It has been raining incessantly in the hills of Uttarakhand for the past three days increasing the threat of landslides, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

