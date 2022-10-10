Women's Asia Cup Scoreboard: India vs Thailand
Scoreboard of the women's Asia Cup match between India and Thailand here on Monday.
Thailand: N Koncharoenkai run out (Deepti Sharma) 12 Natthakan Chantham b Deepti Sharma 6 Naruemol Chaiwai run out (Meghna Singh/Richa Ghosh) 3 Chanida Sutthiruang b Sneh Rana 0 Tippoch c and b Sneh Rana 2 Phannita Maya b Gayakwad 1 Rosenan Kanoh lbw b Sneh Rana 0 Nattaya Boochatham c Sabbhineni Meghana b 7 Onnicha Kamchomphu lbw b Gayakwad 0 Thipatcha Putthawong c Gayakwad b Deepti Sharma 5 Nanthita Boonsukham not out 0 Extras: (W-1) 1 Total: (all out in 15.1 overs) 37 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-20,3-20, 4-21, 5-24, 6-24, 7-27, 8-28, 9-37,10-37.
Bowling: Deepti Sharma 4-0-10-2, Meghna Singh 2.1-1-6-1, Sneh Rana 4-0-9-3, Pooja Vastrakar 2-0-4-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3-0-8-2.
India: Sabbhineni Meghana not out 20 Shafali Verma c Tippoch b Boochatham 8 Pooja Vastrakar not out 12 Extras: 0 Total: (for one wicket in 6 overs) 40 Fall of Wickets: 1-17. Bowler: Nattaya Boochatham 3-0-15-1, Thipatcha Putthawong 3-0-25-0.
