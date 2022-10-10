Funding of Community Policing Forums eminent: Bheki Cele

The capacitation and funding of Community Policing Forums (CPF) across the country is eminent, says Police Minister Bheki Cele.

He made the commitment during a Crime Prevention Izimbizo hosted by the Police Ministry and South African Police Service (SAPS) in eThekwini over the weekend.

The eminent capacitation is in line with realising the Presidential instruction to strengthen relations between communities and police.

Over the weekend, the Minister held various Izimbizos in Inanda, Umlazi and Claremont townships in Durban. The Umlazi policing precinct has recorded the highest murder figures countrywide. According to the latest National Crime Statistics, 83 people were killed between April and June 2022 in Umlazi.

The weekend-long crime prevention community engagements saw the Police Ministry, SAPS, KZN Department of Community Safety and Liaison as well as the eThekwini municipality team up to decisively deal with causative factors of crime while shifting resources to improve policing in the three townships.

The Police Ministry said it remains committed to police-community partnerships and has commended residents of eThekwini and all other communities across the country, where individuals are playing an active role in fighting crime.

Cele assured the nation that the funding of CPFs was "not a matter of 'if' but a matter of 'when'."

"In principle, we agree that CPFs across the country must be better supported and provided with resources and funds to assist police in crime detection and prevention. It is clear that police need communities and communities need the police, if we are to win this fight against crime. We know and appreciate the role of CPFs, neighbourhood watches, street patrollers and similar anti-crime structures in the policing value chain. This is why the call by communities to fund CPFs is currently being addressed at the highest level," said the Minister.

The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (CSPS), an entity of the Police Ministry, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the provincial departments of Community Safety in all nine provinces are exploring possible funding models for the country's CPFs.

Upon finalisation of a workable model, the funding of CPFs, will form part of the amendment to the SAPS Act.

Meanwhile, in an effort to increase patrols and capacitate police investigations, more police vehicles have been added to the existing vehicle fleet in the two police stations servicing the uMlazi township.

A team of investigators will descend on the three townships to look at cold cases and cases closed that were prematurely, to improve the arrest rate of perpetrators of violent crimes.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)