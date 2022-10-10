Left Menu

Ukraine president says he had 'urgent call' with France's Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:03 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had held an "urgent call" with French President Emmanuel Macron after Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine.

"Also had an urgent call with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for a tough European and international reaction, as well as increased pressure on the Russian Federation. France stands with Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote on his Twitter account.

Russia struck cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure in apparent revenge after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

