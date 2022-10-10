France ready to further help Ukraine's military after latest Russia attacks - Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reaffirmed his full support for Ukraine in a call with his counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and expressed France's commitment to step up help, including military equipment, the Elysee said.
Russia struck cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure in apparent revenge after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.
