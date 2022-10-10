Kremlin: latest missile strikes on Ukraine all part of 'special military operation'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said explosions that rocked Kyiv on Monday were part of what it calls its "special military operation".
Several Ukrainian cities were left without power or water supplies after dozens of Russian missiles hit cities across the country on Monday morning in what was seen as a revenge attack for the explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Russian Alexandrova claims Seoul crown with win over Ostapenko
Seven more crop-laden ships leave Ukrainian ports on Sunday
Eyes on Belgium as some EU states push for Russian diamond ban
Putin's mobilization, referendum decision influenced by Xi, says ex Russian advisor
Putin denounces 'inhuman terrorist attack' at Russian school: Kremlin