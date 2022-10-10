Kremlin: latest missile strikes on Ukraine all part of 'special military operation'

The Kremlin said explosions that rocked Kyiv on Monday were part of what it calls its "special military operation".

Several Ukrainian cities were left without power or water supplies after dozens of Russian missiles hit cities across the country on Monday morning in what was seen as a revenge attack for the explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)