Power cuts hit border crossings on Ukrainian side -Polish border guard
Two border crossings between Poland and Ukraine are experiencing power cuts on the Ukrainian side, a spokesperson for Poland's border guard said after Russia struck cities across Ukraine on Monday morning.
The cuts are affecting the Medyka and Korczowa border crossings, Polish Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska told Reuters over the phone.
