Body of man found in Thane's Makhmali lake

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:31 IST
The body of a man was found in a lake in Thane's Naupada area on Monday, a civic official said.
The call alerting authorities about the body of the man, later identified as Manoj Padwal (48), floating in Makhmali Talao came at 12:18 pm, said regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.
The deceased was a habitual drinker, a Naupada police station official said, adding a probe was underway to find out if the incident is one of drowning or suicide.
