Body of man found in Thane's Makhmali lake

The body of a man was found in a lake in Thane's Naupada area on Monday, a civic official said.

The call alerting authorities about the body of the man, later identified as Manoj Padwal (48), floating in Makhmali Talao came at 12:18 pm, said regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.

The deceased was a habitual drinker, a Naupada police station official said, adding a probe was underway to find out if the incident is one of drowning or suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)