Delhi: Anganwadi workers begin strike against ‘wrongful termination’
The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union DSAWHU began a two-day hunger strike outside the Women and Child Development Department office against their termination.According to the union, they want the department to accept in the Delhi High Court that the termination was wrong.During a meeting with us, the WCD had accepted that the termination was wrong.
The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) began a two-day hunger strike outside the Women and Child Development Department office against their termination.
According to the union, they want the department to accept in the Delhi High Court that the termination was wrong.
''During a meeting with us, the WCD had accepted that the termination was wrong. We want the department to accept in the court that it was done in a wrongful manner,'' said a DSAWHU member.
The matter is sub-judice currently. The union said 884 Anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 given show-cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike earlier.
An official from the department, requesting anonymity, said the matter is in the Delhi High Court and they cannot take up anything on it without the court's direction.
