Putin: Moscow will respond forcefully to Ukrainian attacks
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had carried out "terrorist acts" against Russia and pledged a "harsh response" from Moscow in response.
In televised remarks, Putin said Moscow had launched long-range missile attacks against Ukraine's energy, military and communications infrastructure on Monday in retaliation for an attack on the bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend.
