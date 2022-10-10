Putin: Moscow will respond forcefully to Ukrainian attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had carried out "terrorist acts" against Russia and pledged a "harsh response" from Moscow in response.

In televised remarks, Putin said Moscow had launched long-range missile attacks against Ukraine's energy, military and communications infrastructure on Monday in retaliation for an attack on the bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)