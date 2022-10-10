Left Menu

Maha: Four booked for cheating man of Rs 28 lakh with promise of Rs 2 cr loan

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:42 IST
Maha: Four booked for cheating man of Rs 28 lakh with promise of Rs 2 cr loan
Four persons have been booked in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 28 lakh after promising to get him a loan of Rs 2 crore, a police official said on Monday.

The victim, a resident of Kolsewadi in Kalyan, said the four accused, including a woman, took Rs 28 lakh as ''processing'' and ''facilitation'' fees but failed to arrange the Rs 2 crore loan, the Wagle Estate police station official said.

''After the accused failed to arrange the loan and were showing no inclination to return the money taken from him, the victim approached police. A cheating case has been registered but no arrest has been made so far,'' he informed.

