Maha: Four booked for cheating man of Rs 28 lakh with promise of Rs 2 cr loan

Four persons have been booked in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 28 lakh after promising to get him a loan of Rs 2 crore, a police official said on Monday.

The victim, a resident of Kolsewadi in Kalyan, said the four accused, including a woman, took Rs 28 lakh as ''processing'' and ''facilitation'' fees but failed to arrange the Rs 2 crore loan, the Wagle Estate police station official said.

''After the accused failed to arrange the loan and were showing no inclination to return the money taken from him, the victim approached police. A cheating case has been registered but no arrest has been made so far,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)