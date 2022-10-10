Delhi Police arrests 2 with more than 2,600 kg of illegal crackers

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two men and seized 2,625 Kg of illegal firecrackers from their possession which were to be sold during the upcoming festival season, officials said on Monday.

Mukul Jain, 24, and his nephew Tushar Jain, 19, have been arrested from Mandoli Industrial Area, they said.

Police said that Mukul, a resident of Shahdara, has been in the business of sale and purchase of firecrackers since 2018 while Tushar has been working with Mukul since 2020 and gets paid 12,000 per month.

The arrests came after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee issued directions completely banning the manufacture, storage, selling, delivery through online marketing platforms, and bursting of all types of crackers in Delhi till January 1, a senior police officer said.

Based on the inputs, the team conducted raids in Mandoli Industrial Area, Phase-II, Delhi, where they found cartons containing illegal firecrackers being unloaded from a truck.

A total of 145 cartons containing 2,625 Kg of firecrackers were recovered from the spot.

On enquiry, it was revealed that the godown belonged to Mukul Jain and his relative Tushar was appointed there as caretaker and for record maintenance, said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

''During interrogation, the two revealed that they had procured firecrackers from distributors of Karnal (Haryana) and Sangrur (Punjab) who have their godowns at their respective places.

''The distributors had procured the firecracker from factories situated at Shivakashi, Tamil Nadu. These firecrackers were to be sold in Delhi NCR during the upcoming festival season,'' the senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)