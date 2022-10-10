Russia's defence ministry: All targets hit in massive missile strikes on Ukraine
Russia's defence ministry said it hit "all designated targets" in a massive missile attack on Ukrainian military, communications and energy infrastructure on Monday morning, Russian news agencies said.
Russia said the goals of the missile strikes had been achieved in one of the largest coordinated Russian attacks against Ukraine since the first weeks of the war. Ukraine said the rush-hour attacks appeared to have been deliberately timed to kill people, accusing Russia of terrorism.
